VB fishing tournament gives pediatric cancer patients a fun day on the water

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local fishing tournament aimed to provide a day of joy for pediatric cancer patients, giving them a break from their treatment routines.

The Hooked-On Hope VB Spanish Mackerel Tournament, organized by the Chartway Promise Foundation, brought together about 100 kids at Ballyhoos in Virginia Beach.

Each participating child was paired with volunteer boat captains from the community, who generously offered their time, boats, and fishing expertise. Among the 100 participants, ages 4 to 17, 14 were pediatric cancer patients.

Vanessa Coria of the Chartway Promise Foundation emphasized the event's purpose: "It’s just a big celebration of them fighting this battle and going out to do something fun so they can forget about all the difficulties they are facing in their treatment and hospital visits."

After a thrilling day on the water, the children returned to shore, where their catches were weighed and rewarded.

The tournament not only aimed to provide fun but also to create lasting memories for the families involved.