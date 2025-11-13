Woman pepper sprays 2 troopers on I-264 in Virginia Beach: VSP

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two state troopers were pepper sprayed by a woman on I-264 in Virginia Beach Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

This happened near Independence Boulevard around 6:20 a.m. when a trooper was told about a pedestrian on the highway.

When the trooper arrived and asked the 20-year-old woman to get out of the travel lanes, police say she refused. The woman kept refusing after another trooper arrived.

Police say the woman ran away, but the troopers caught up with her shortly after. However, she pepper sprayed both troopers while they were taking her into custody, according to police.

The troopers also received minor scratches from the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.