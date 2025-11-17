Bayside High School mourns death of longtime head football coach Jon White

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach sports community is mourning the sudden death of longtime Bayside High School head football coach Jon White.

WTKR reporter Romelo Styles confirmed White’s passing Sunday night. He had just coached the Marlins in their playoff game on Friday.

No details about the circumstances of his death have been released.

White was a well-known figure in the Bayside community and across Hampton Roads high school athletics. Our newsroom is reaching out to those who knew him to learn more about his legacy and impact on the players and families he served.

This story will be updated as we learn more.