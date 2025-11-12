Military Families Find Relief at Virginia Beach Food Pantry as Financial Pressures Mount

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Military families in Virginia Beach are turning to community food assistance in growing numbers as financial pressures continue to challenge those who serve the country.

Growing Need Among Military Families

The Armed Services YMCA's Patriot Pantry has become a lifeline for approximately 100 military families each week, providing groceries and essentials to help stretch tight budgets.

"Being out on maternity leave, it's been a really big help," said Katrina Jimbo, a military spouse. "We actually just used the last bit of meat we had in the freezer that came from here."

The pantry serves families facing various financial challenges, from deployment-related income changes to the costs of raising young children on military salaries.

Families Share Their Stories

"It's been really nice knowing it's here," said Molly Farnesi, another military spouse. "They make it easy for someone like me who doesn't have all the funds in the world to come and grab what I need for my family."

Community Organizations Step Up

Community organizations are stepping up to support their neighbors in uniform. The Daughters of the American Revolution recently donated food to help keep pantry shelves stocked.

"It just touched my heart — with so many young families, some with babies and a spouse deployed, facing food insecurity," said Donna Farrell, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and military mother. "People don't realize how much military families sacrifice to serve, and you gotta help people eat."

Holiday Support Planned

The Armed Services YMCA is preparing for Operation Holiday Joy, an initiative that will provide holiday food bags and essentials to military families during the upcoming season.

Volunteers continue organizing donations and packing supplies as demand remains steady. The organization welcomes ongoing community donations to support local military families throughout the year.

The pantry operates as part of the Armed Services YMCA's broader mission to support military families in Hampton Roads.