8-year-old shot by stray bullet continues recovery as classmates hold fundraiser in his honor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Trying to make “lemonade out of lemons,” said Landyn Davis’ third grade teacher, Anna Fischer about this situation.

Eight-year-old Landyn Davis was struck by a stray bullet while at home playing video games.

On Wednesday, his mother, Emily Rigsby, told his classmates at Holland Elementary that he is starting to talk. This, after being in a medically-induced coma.

Holland Elementary held a walk-a-thon to help his family.

News 'Landyn's Ride' raises money for family of VB boy struck by stray bullet Danielle Saitta

“All the funds that we’re able to gather from this event, 100% of it, is directly going to go to the family,” said Justin Watson, PTA president.

Watson explained that since the tragedy, they’ve been trying to think of how they could help. Students pledged to walk 30 laps and received donations from family and friends.

After the event, Landyn’s mom exclaimed, “I love this school. I love his class. I love his teacher. I love everybody who comes together for my son.”

Rigsby added, “He’s a strong little boy, and he’s very eager to get out of that hospital, so he’s just working his little heart out.”

The PTA president said they welcome donations. To contribute, you can text “landynstrong” to 919-626-3277.

Virginia Beach 3 arrested in connection to shooting of 8-year-old VB boy Madeline Miller

Two men and one woman were arrested and charged in connection to the shooting. They are 21-year-old Toriyon Cook, 24-year-old Jerry Davis, and 21-year-old Jakyra Epperson. Davis is expected to be in court on Thursday in Virginia Beach.

Stay with News 3 for updates.