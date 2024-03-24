'Landyn's Ride' raises money for family of VB boy struck by stray bullet

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — A community is rallying around a little boy recovering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Landyn Davis, 8, is still in the hospital, and a benefit was held on Saturday to help his family cover the hospital bills. He was struck in the head by a stray bullet while playing video games inside his Virginia Beach home last month.

Kelly Rigsby, Landyn's grandmother says her grandson is doing great at CHKD.

"They've taken him off of all his medication so he's in rehab right now," explained Rigsby.

Rigsby told News 3 that Landyn even stood for the first time on Friday.

It's amazing progress.

Virginia Beach 3 arrested in connection to shooting of 8-year-old VB boy Madeline Miller

Family friend Ryan Moore says he was shocked to hear what happened to little Landyn.

"This is something no child or person should have to go through, certainly not a little boy playing video games," said Moore.

Davis has been in the hospital for almost six weeks with at least another month left to go.

Virginia Beach Parents of 8-year-old shot in Virginia Beach talk about him waking up John Hood

Meanwhile, hospital bills grow.

With the help of 50-plus businesses, Moore stepped in to help and organize Landyn's Ride.

All the money goes to Landyn's family.

If you would like to donate, you can click the link, here.