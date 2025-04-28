Bond denied for VBPD officer accused of sexually abusing minor during sleepovers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer accused of sexually abusing a minor at his home during sleepovers was denied bond by a judge Monday.

Anthony Paul, 40, was arrested last Monday and charged with two counts of felony custodial indecent liberties in connection to incidents that allegedly happened in March of 2019 through August of 2019. That's before Paul joined VBPD about four years ago.

Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office Anthony Paul

The allegations came to light on April 11 when a man told a VBPD sergeant that when he was 16 years old, Paul touched him underneath his clothing more than one time during sleepovers, a criminal complaint says. He said this happened while he was at Paul’s Virginia Beach home under his supervision.

The complaint says Paul denied the allegations, but admitted that sexual act between him and the minor happened at his home without going into detail.

During a bond hearing last week, the Commonwealth's Attorney shed more light on the allegations, stating that the accusations involve two brothers who were underage at the time. Prosecutors say Paul was their martial arts instructor and had groomed them.

The defense attorney argued that Paul turned himself in, has family in the area, is a Navy veteran, and is concerned for his safety as a police officer in jail. A judge in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court ruled he was eligible for bond. However, the Commonwealth's Attorney appealed successfully that decision, and his bond was denied Monday by a Circuit Court judge.

Following his arrest, VBPD said Paul is on administrative duty and remains employed, though his "police powers" have been stripped while the investigation unfolds.

Paul has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 18.