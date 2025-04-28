50+ arrested at Oceanfront during chaotic 'Spring Break Weekend:' VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police had a busy 48 hours over the course of Spring Break Weekend at the Oceanfront, making 53 arrests and responding to several shots fired in the Resort Area.

Police say the dozens of arrests made from Friday night to early Sunday morning resulted in nearly 200 criminal charges. Many charges were firearm related, and police say they confiscated at least 28 guns.

On Monday, police shared a non-comprehensive list of the arrests made. Of the 38 people on the list, most are adults in their late teens or early twenties. Those on the list range in age from 14 to 53, and everyone except the 14-year-old are adults.

Most of the people on the list are either from the Hampton Roads area or other parts of the state.

VBPD condemned the crime from over the weekend, saying it doesn't represent the city or the Resort Area's welcoming environment.

"Unfortunately, not all that visited the Oceanfront area this past weekend came to have a good time; many came with criminal aspirations," a release from the department says.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate doubled down on the department's commitment to keeping the city safe, especially from gun violence.

"...let me be clear: we will not allow individuals who come here to commit crimes — especially those involving firearms — to disrupt the peace and safety we have worked hard to build. We had enhanced staffing in place to maintain order, deter criminal actions, and seek out those engaged in illegal firearm acts – our officers acted swiftly and professionally this weekend to ensure that those who endangered our community were caught and held accountable," he said.

VBPD says over the 48 hours, officers responded to several shots fired, including a shooting in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue on Sunday morning in which a person was shot.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers at P3Tips.com.