'No Kings' protests kick off in Hampton Roads Saturday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — On Saturday, cities across the country — including several in Hampton Roads — are holding "No Kings Day" demonstrations. It's described as a national day of defiance, accusing President Donald Trump and his administration for defying court orders and attacking civil rights.

Jeff Robertson Park in Norfolk is packed with people as of Saturday around 11 a.m. A lot of families, some veterans and both young and old people are in the crowd, joining in "take our flags back" chants and listening to speakers give remarks.

WTKR Attendees at the No Kings protest in Norfolk's Jeff Robertson Park.

"What's happening in this country is not okay," said Abigail Southern-Kline, a Norfolk-based community activist who spoke at the rally.

Watch: 'No Kings' protester in Norfolk speaks with News 3

More protests are scheduled to take place later Saturday throughout Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina, including demonstrations in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Nags Head and more.

On Friday, Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia) acknowledged the protests on X, stating that Virginians have a right to free speech and peaceful assembly. He added that"... there will be absolutely zero toleration for the destruction of property, looting, vandalism or violence of any kind." He told News 3 that if protests get out of hand, there will be consequences. He also said he's asked the state's National Guard to be on standby to keep the peace.

"We have local police, state police, and yes, Virginia National Guard that will be on duty over the weekend to make sure that Virginians are safe," Gov. Youngkin told News 3 on Friday.

Those remarks come after days of violent demonstrations in Los Angeles.

The "No Kings" website explains the intent of the nationwide protests, stating, "They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too. far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings." The website also states No Kings has a "commitment to nonviolent action."

