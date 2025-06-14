Continuing the Legacy: Third Annual Juneteenth Parade in Diggs Town

Community members recognize Juneteenth as an opportunity to educate and come together.

The Third Annual Juneteenth Parade kicked off

celebrations across Hampton Roads, starting in the Diggs Town Community.

Community leaders and activists were present, rallying everyone together for the parade.

Organizers with Stop the Violence Team tell News 3, it’s a moment to inspire youth in the community and to showcase resources available.

"And this example knowing about Juneteenth, the history. We want the community to know that this celebration is for the upliftment of all people. For humanity. This is an inspiring day to bring about a broader outlook on where America, Hampton Roads, need to focus on more as we're moving in a better direction for human life," said

Bilal Muhammad, Stop the Violence Team

For more information on Stop The Violence Team., contact Bilal Muhammad 757-309-0911.

