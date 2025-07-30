Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Navy petty officer gets 6 years for receiving child sexual abuse material

Top Stories: Wednesday, July 30
gavel, justice
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — A U.S. Navy petty officer second class was sentenced to six years in prison Tuesday for receiving child sexual abuse material, according to a release from the Department of Justice Eastern District of Virginia.

Robert Henry, 43, was flagged to Norfolk Police in November 2024 with allegations that he had the abuse material on his personal laptop and on external hard drives. On the devices, police found nearly 300 pictures and videos that depicted at least 27 minor victims.

Henry also used messaging apps to search for keywords like "Teens and Schoolgirls", and "Teen XXX Groups", according to the DOJ, and used the apps to find other groups that shared abuse materials.

According to the DOJ, Henry deleted one of the messaging apps he was using for this purpose because, "There are people looking for predators."

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway