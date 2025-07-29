Five ways to avoid disappointing vacation rentals and hotel stays

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s peak summer vacation season — and whether you’ve already booked a trip or are still eyeing a last-minute getaway, there’s one thing you’ll want to avoid: a disappointing stay.

As you compare hotels and short-term rentals, here are a few tips to help you dodge misleading listings and costly regrets.

Vacation dreams vs. reality

Traveler Tameka Parker has her sights set on paradise.

"I'm looking forward to that Turks and Caicos trip because I haven't been out of the country... it's been some years," she said.

And who wouldn’t look forward to the palm trees, clear water, and white sand? Just make sure that’s what you’re really getting — not the screensaver on someone’s computer.

Kevin Brasler, Executive Editor of Consumers’ Checkbook, says people are often misled by hotel and rental photos online.

"I think one thing you can do is focus on user-submitted photos," Brasler says.

He warns that some listings might feature AI-generated images — or photos taken by social media influencers who were paid to show the property in the best light. Instead, look for photos submitted by everyday travelers.

"Another, you know, big red flag is if there aren’t any photos at all for a hotel listing, or if the photos that exist are of, you know, of a lobby or a flower arrangement, or, you know, well-plated meal, something like that," Brasler says.

Read the reviews—carefully

Brasler recommends scanning as many reviews as possible, and to focus on the things that matter most to you.

"I often read negative reviews about, oh, the breakfast didn't exist, or it wasn't very good. Well, I don't eat breakfast, so I don't care about that. What I care about is I want a clean room, and I want a quiet space," he said.

Brasler also emphasized to be on the look out for reviews that appear to be fake. Red flags include overly positive or negative language and lack of specific details.

Don’t fall for urgency tricks

If you're booking a hotel, Brasler also cautions against falling for pressure tactics used by travel sites.

"We are now seeing again, a lot of travel websites saying only two rooms left," Brasler said. "I really urge people to not get pressured into making a decision so quickly because of these warnings."

He said often when his team called the hotel directly, they were able to book without issue.

The final price is clearer now

There’s one recent change that benefits travelers: companies are now required to display the full price up front, including any hidden fees. So, the price you see should be the actual cost per night.

That will help travelers compare the cost of different locations. Although according to Consumers' Checkbook, researchers looked for the best deals for 75 stays and found that most travel-booking sites and hotel websites offer identical prices.

Bonus tip: Check the map

Another smart move? Map the property’s location.

That way, you can decide what matters most — whether it’s being near a great restaurant or, say, public transit.