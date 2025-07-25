Truck runs into Norfolk 7-Eleven, damages storefront windows: Picture

NORFOLK, Va. — A truck ran into a Norfolk 7-Eleven, damaging the storefront windows, per a picture sent to News 3 Friday afternoon.

This happened at the 7-Eleven near the intersection of Cromwell Drive and Chesapeake Boulevard, our viewer says.

Courtesy of Vindicated Radio

Norfolk police can been seen at the store, and while the extent of the damage is unclear, the picture shows a large window that's been bent, seemingly from the truck's impact.

The picture also shows a parked car's tire that's been impacted, although it's unclear if that was caused by the truck.

We've reached out to police to learn more about what led to this incident. This article will be updated with more information.