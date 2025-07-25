Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Truck runs into Norfolk 7-Eleven, damages storefront windows: Picture

Top Stories: Friday, Juiy 25
thumbnail_20250725_092502.jpg
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — A truck ran into a Norfolk 7-Eleven, damaging the storefront windows, per a picture sent to News 3 Friday afternoon.

This happened at the 7-Eleven near the intersection of Cromwell Drive and Chesapeake Boulevard, our viewer says.

thumbnail_20250725_092502.jpg

Norfolk police can been seen at the store, and while the extent of the damage is unclear, the picture shows a large window that's been bent, seemingly from the truck's impact.

The picture also shows a parked car's tire that's been impacted, although it's unclear if that was caused by the truck.

We've reached out to police to learn more about what led to this incident. This article will be updated with more information.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway