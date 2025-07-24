Norfolk man, 74, faces 25-year sentence for shooting, killing man who knocked on his door

NORFOLK, Va. — A 74-year-old Norfolk found guilty in April for shooting and killing a man who mistakenly knocked on his door in 2023 was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to court documents.

Leroy King was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in a murder in June 2023. He pleaded not guilty and opted for a trial by jury, but was convicted on April 1 this year.

In total, King was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison, but with 20 years suspended on the condition of good behavior, according to a release from the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

King maintained his innocence during his sentencing on July 11, claiming his previous actions were legally protected, according to court documents.

Albert Johnson, 38, mistakenly knocked on King's door on June 20. Then, around 5:30 p.m., he knocked on his door for a second time. King yelled at Johnson, then came outside with a gun and shot him twice, hitting his neck and torso, according to court documents.

Court documents say King was previously convicted in 2003 for shooting a different neighbor, non-fatally, in Lynchburg.

"Mr. King had no right to shoot the victim, and, both at his age and with his prior conduct, he absolutely should have known better,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi.