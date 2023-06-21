Suspect arrested following deadly shooting on Pleasant Ave. in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. — A suspect is facing charges connected to a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Norfolk's Ocean View area.

Crime Man dead after shooting on Pleasant Avenue in Norfolk's Ocean View area Jay Greene

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Pleasant Avenue, the Norfolk Police Department said.

When officers got to the scene, they found Albert P. Johnson, 38, of Norfolk, who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Police said 73-year-old Leroy King was taken into custody at the scene. He's charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

King was being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

Police did not release any details about what led up to the shooting.

