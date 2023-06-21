Watch Now
Suspect arrested following deadly shooting on Pleasant Ave. in Ocean View

Ian Teasley/WTKR
Police investigate a deadly shooting in the 2900 block of Pleasant Avenue in Norfolk. June 20, 2023.
Posted at 3:50 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 15:54:17-04

NORFOLK, Va. — A suspect is facing charges connected to a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Norfolk's Ocean View area.

Crime

Jay Greene
7:07 PM, Jun 20, 2023

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Pleasant Avenue, the Norfolk Police Department said.

When officers got to the scene, they found Albert P. Johnson, 38, of Norfolk, who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Police said 73-year-old Leroy King was taken into custody at the scene. He's charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

King was being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

Police did not release any details about what led up to the shooting.

