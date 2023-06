NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday evening.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Pleasant Avenue, the Norfolk Police Department said in a tweet. That's in the Ocean View area.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A person of interest had been detained.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest as more details become available.