Women from Habitat for Humanity, CRMC building new homes for local single moms

NORFOLK, Va. — In one Norfolk neighborhood, not one, but two brand new homes are being built by local volunteers.

This week on Vincent Avenue in the Ballentine Place neighborhood, volunteers are participating in Habitat for Humanity's annual Women Build Week. Women from Chesapeake Regional Medical Center in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads have been working hard the past couple weeks, building two houses right next to each other.

Two local single mothers will live in the homes.

Volunteers learned different skills and how to use certain tools to help construct these two-story houses.

Photojournalist Maxwell Barrett talked with one of the women about the impact their work is having.

“There’s nothing better as nurses that we love to do than give back and give to our community, not only in the hospital but everywhere else. So it’s just wonderful to be afforded the opportunity to do this," said volunteer Jennifer Morrison with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

Habitat for Humanity and volunteers expect the houses to be done by this Thanksgiving.