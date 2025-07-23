17-year-old arrested, charged following shooting near CHKD Thrift Store in Norfolk: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged after he shot a woman in the hand near the CHKD Thrift Store on E. Little Creek Road Tuesday night, according to Norfolk Police.

The teen is facing charges of malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, discharging a firearm in a public space and use of a firearm, police said.

Police went to 1356 E. Little Creek Rd., near the CHKD Thrift Store, in response to calls of a shooting around 7:50 p.m. on July 22, they stated. There, police found a woman in a parking lot who had been shot in the hand.

The woman was sent to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand, police said. A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police say that the shooting happened after an argument between two people in a parking lot.

Police stated the teen is being held at the Norfolk Detention Center.