Banana Ball teams to host pre-game takeover of Norfolk Dunkin'

NORFOLK, Va. — The Party Animals and Firefighters are swinging into Dunkin' to serve fans ahead of their Saturday game at Harbor Park.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Party Animals and Firefighters will pick up a shift at the Dunkin' located at 2336 East Little Creek Road. Along with general barista tasks, the players will be handing out bananas and merchandise while interacting with fans throughout this takeover.

Patients from Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD) will be invited to receive a surprise gift from Dunkin' and the teams.

During the games, Dunkin' will also be giving out free Munchkins when the opposing team's designated "donut batter" strikes out.

The Banana Ball teams are set to face off in a sold out three-game series from July 24-26.