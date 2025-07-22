Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Wasserhund Brewing Co. announces Norfolk location, set to open this fall

Top Stories: Tuesday, July 22
520815374_1283729760457160_7463068268306903416_n.jpg
523108600_1283729803790489_2280300741679025846_n.jpg
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — Wasserhund Brewing Company announced on social media Tuesday that they will be opening their next location in Norfolk.

This will be the brewery's third location. Wasserhund first opened in the founders' hometown of Virginia Beach in 2015, followed by a second location in Chesapeake in 2021.

According to their social media post, the current plan is to open the Norfolk brewery at 2411 Granby Street, where District Apizza was located. The expansion is expected to be completed this fall.

"We're bringing our signature brews, artisan eats, and a retro arcade twist to the Railroad District. Norfolk, get ready to fetch yourself a good time — this one's gonna be WILD," the social media post reads.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway