Wasserhund Brewing Co. announces Norfolk location, set to open this fall

NORFOLK, Va. — Wasserhund Brewing Company announced on social media Tuesday that they will be opening their next location in Norfolk.

This will be the brewery's third location. Wasserhund first opened in the founders' hometown of Virginia Beach in 2015, followed by a second location in Chesapeake in 2021.

According to their social media post, the current plan is to open the Norfolk brewery at 2411 Granby Street, where District Apizza was located. The expansion is expected to be completed this fall.

"We're bringing our signature brews, artisan eats, and a retro arcade twist to the Railroad District. Norfolk, get ready to fetch yourself a good time — this one's gonna be WILD," the social media post reads.