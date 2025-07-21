Man arrested, charged after 3-year-old shot: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is facing charges in connection with an incident that left a 3-year-old injured from a gunshot wound last Friday, Norfolk police said Monday.

Kirk Bond, 24, of Norfolk, was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, allowing access to a firearm by a child, child neglect, and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Norfolk police.

On July 18 around 3:15 a.m., police were called to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters. Upon arrival, officers learned that a 3-year-old child was suffering from a gunshot wound in their hand. The child was treated and is expected to recover, according to police.

Police did not state what the relationship is between the child and Bond.

Bond has a bond hearing set for Tuesday, July 22.