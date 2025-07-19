2 planes collide on Charleston tarmac after Breeze flight diverts from Norfolk

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A Breeze Airways flight headed to Norfolk was diverted Friday night due to severe weather, and later struck by another aircraft while parked on the tarmac in South Carolina.

According to Breeze Airways, Flight MX509, an Airbus A220-300 traveling from Las Vegas (LAS) to Norfolk (ORF), was rerouted to Charleston International Airport (CHS) around 9:30 p.m. Friday because of thunderstorms near Norfolk.

While the aircraft was parked and waiting to be refueled in Charleston, it was struck in the tail by a taxiing ANA Boeing 787-10 at approximately 9:49 p.m., airline officials said.

All passengers safely deplaned. Two guests were evaluated for minor injuries.

The airline arranged a recovery flight to transport passengers to Norfolk, which was scheduled to depart Charleston around 1:20 a.m. Saturday on a new aircraft.

Breeze says it is working with authorities to determine the cause of the incident.

No further injuries were reported, and the extent of the damage to the aircraft has not yet been released.