Advocates in Norfolk urge Carnival to support Filipino crew amid deportations

NORFOLK, Va. — Activists in Norfolk are calling on Carnival Cruise Line to respond to what they view as an injustice. Since April, at least 18 Filipino crew members aboard the Carnival Sunshine have been deported — actions many believe are baseless. Another crew member was deported this past Sunday.

Aquilina Soriano Versoza, executive director of the Filipino Workers Center of Southern California, said the recent deportations follow earlier reports of crew members in possession of child pornography. However, she said the current cases are different.

“Unlike previous cases where there was evidence and prosecution, none of the workers on the Carnival Sunshine have been charged with anything,” Versoza said. “What we think is there is actually no evidence.”

Versoza said the workers’ fear is worsened by their isolation.

“They don’t have ties here; their families are in the Philippines or other home countries. They didn’t have anyone to reach out to when this was happening,” she said.

The Filipino Workers Center is calling on Carnival to support the workers who help power the cruise line’s operations.

“We are challenging Carnival; they should be protecting these workers. They benefit from them and should provide legal counsel,” Versoza said.

About 200 crew members remain aboard the Carnival Sunshine in lower-ranking positions. Versoza advised those workers on how to respond if approached by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

“We're telling them not to sign anything. They often don’t know what they are signing, and they should ask for legal counsel. They can call the Filipino Workers Center, which has a hotline,” she said.

As she prepares to return to California, Versoza said local efforts are underway to support the remaining crew.

“We’re building a local coalition to provide ongoing support. We are working to establish legal defenses with organizations like the NAACP and ACLU. Our advocacy will continue as we communicate with local legislators and the Philippine government to protect these workers,” she said.

Carnival provided a statement in response to questions about the deportations:

“This is a law enforcement matter. Carnival always cooperates with law enforcement investigations. We also have active training and education programs to make sure our crew members follow internet safety guidelines.”

While advocates argue the deportations lack due process, federal immigration authorities have not commented on the details. Supporters of stricter immigration enforcement — including some Republican lawmakers — maintain that federal agencies have a duty to investigate visa violations and protect national security, including aboard international vessels.