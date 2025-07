NORFOLK, Va. — A woman has died in connection with a shooting that took place early Monday morning, according to Norfolk police.

Around 5:00 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting in the 1600 Block of E. Brambleton Avenue, according to police. The woman was then pronounced dead — police didn't provide any more information at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with News 3 for updates.