Hampton Roads mourns renowned plastic surgeon Dr. James Carraway

Dr. James Carraway, an Air Force veteran, served 60 years at Norfolk General Hospital and trained generations of doctors
Remembering Dr. James Carraway
NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton Roads community is remembering Dr. James Carraway, a renowned plastic surgeon and humanitarian who passed away at 87.

As a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, Dr. Carraway found his calling during service in Vietnam, later leading a distinguished 60-year career with Norfolk General Hospital.

He trained generations of doctors and traveled the world with groups like Operation Smile. In fact, he was one of the first people to offer his expertise to the organization.

Dr. Carraway was known for his compassion, curiosity, and love for life.

He will be forever missed.

Click here to learn more about Dr. Carraway.

