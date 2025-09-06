Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- September 5

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After a 10-month wait, Old Dominion football fans will finally get to see their team take its home field Saturday.

The Monarchs kick off in their home opener against North Carolina Central, one of the top HBCU teams during the course of the last three seasons. During this week's episode, Ricky Rahne breaks down the Eagles, a team that's gone 28-9 since the start of 2022, has finished 4-1 in the MEAC in each of the last three years and won the Celebration Bowl in 2022. ODU and NCCU will meet for just the third time Saturday night and for the first time since 2010.

We're also looking back at the Monarchs' loss at Indiana. Coach Rahne goes over some key plays, including Colton Joseph's season-opening 75-yard touchdown rush.

Old Dominion and North Carolina Central kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday evening at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 8:30 p.m. on WGNT through the end of college football season.