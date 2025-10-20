Daniels to have MRI after hamstring injury suffered Sunday

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will have an MRI on Monday for a hamstring injury after his right leg turned awkwardly while being sacked and losing a fumble midway through the third quarter of Washington's 44-22 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn didn't get into specifics about the injury after Sunday's game, but said that Daniels had felt something in his hamstring on the play before he came out of the game.

“I just don’t want to say one way or another, and not give the accurate info on that,” Quinn said, after referring to the planned MRI for the second-year QB.

Daniels grabbed at the back of his leg after being sacked by Shemar James. The rookie linebacker arrived right as Daniels had pump-faked and dragged down the quarterback.

After walking gingerly to the sideline, Daniels went briefly into the medical tent before coming out and jogging through the bench area and then into the tunnel toward the locker room with Washington (3-4) down 27-15.

“He definitely wanted back in,” Quinn said.

The Cowboys scored after the fumble, going 55 yards on nine plays for Dak Prescott’s 5-yard TD pass to tight end Jake Ferguson for a 34-15 lead.

Marcus Mariota then came in for the Commanders. He had an 18-yard completion on his first pass before throwing an interception that DaRon Bland returned 68 yards for a touchdown that put Dallas up 41-15 with 5:31 left in the third quarter.

Daniels completed 12 of 22 passes for 156 yards with a touchdown before getting hurt Sunday, when the Commanders were without their top three receivers. He was sacked twice, including the first of James’ career.

In the five games he has played this season, Daniels is 89 of 146 passing for 1,031 yards with eight TDs and one interception.

Mariota finished 4 of 10 for 63 yards and the interception against the Cowboys.

Daniels missed two games earlier this season with a left knee injury, and the Commanders split those games with Mariota.

“It’s tough. He’s been battling all year, and I know that can be very frustrating,” Mariota said of Daniels.

Mariota took over in the second half of playoff-bound Washington’s regular-season finale last January at AT&T Stadium against the Cowboys. Daniels was 6 of 12 for 38 yards and sacked four times before the break.

The Commanders went on to make their first NFC championship game in more than 30 years with the then-rookie quarterback.