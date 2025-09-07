Offense and defense both shine to propel Old Dominion over NC Central

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The last time an FCS opponent visited S.B. Ballard Stadium, Old Dominion escaped with a 10-9 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce. Saturday night was quite a different story.

The Monarchs put up 545 total yards on their way to a 54-6 rout of North Carolina Central, picking up their first victory of 2025 in their home opener.

"It's nice to execute and its nice to play well," head coach Ricky Rahne said. "That's a really good football team that we played and I have a feeling that they're going to end up with a very good record. It wouldn't surprise me if this was their last loss of the season."

After picking up a safety on a mishandled punt in the first quarter, ODU capitalized on the ensuing drive. Trequan Jones began an historic day with a 43-yard touchdown run to extend the advantage to 9-0.

Colton Joseph picked up his first touchdown pass of 2025 in the second quarter, finding Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding for a six yard touchdown pass and the silver and blue went into halftime with a 16-3 lead.

The third quarter is where the Monarchs took it to another level. On ODU's first play from scrimmage in the half, Jones took the handoff at the team's own seven yard line and exploded for a 93-yard touchdown rush. That marked the longest TD run in program history and was part of a big day for the junior running back. He finished the night with 163 yards on five carries and three scores.

About four and a half minutes later, Joseph connected with Ja'Cory Thomas for another short touchdown pass and it only got better from there for Rahne and company as they dominated their way to a victory.

Joseph completed 19 of his 24 pass attempts for 257 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 52 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Thomas led the receivers with 86 yards on six catches and the TD. Mario Easterly and Seth Naotala picked up seven tackles apiece, while Jerome Carter and Botros Alisandro each came away with an interception.

One noticeable absence was All-American linebacker Jason Henderson. After playing in the team's opener at Indiana, Henderson did not play Saturday night and was not seen in the stadium.

"He wasn't out there tonight, so we'll see where that goes," Rahne said after the game. "Obviously, we're working through some things and so we just need to make sure we continue to support him."

Rahne indicated that the situation Henderson is going through relates to the injury he suffered during the season finale in 2023. He attempted a comeback at the beginning of the 2024 season, playing in Old Dominion's season opener at South Carolina, but eventually opted to redshirt the campaign. The linebacker played last week, but no more specifics were given.

"When you're injured and then you feel better and then you don't feel better, all of us feel that way," the head coach said. "All of us, when we go through things like that, it can be tough."

Old Dominion returns to action next Saturday when the Monarchs visit Virginia Tech. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.