Oscar Smith's Andrews verbally commits to UVA

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Lonnie Andrews III is leading Oscar Smith to plenty of winning. He's also watching his future team rack up the victories as well.

Andrews announced on social media this past weekend that he has verbally committed to Virginia. The state champion quarterback will stay in-state and was won over by the program and the school itself.

"The love that the coaching staff has shown me, the community and how well they have been doing and college," Andrews said of what jumped off the page about the Cavaliers. "They just stood out to me because I talk to the coaches every single day. They've been doing big things on the field and off the field they have a good team GPA and things of that nature so it just stood out to me."

The Tiger quarterback is in the midst of his junior season, meaning he could have waited another year to make his college decision, but said now was just the right time.

"I just felt like it was the time," he said. "God puts you in certain situations because He feels like you can succeed in them, so I felt like the moment was the time so I just pulled the trigger."

Andrews will now suit up at the college level about two and a half hours from his high school. He held offers from other programs like Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Syracuse and Boston College, but picked the Cavaliers.

"It feels great knowing that a lot of my people can make that travel to come and watch my games," Andrews noted. "I wouldn't mind being far, but it's never too bad being close to home."

The Wahoos have been doing plenty of winning lately. Ranked No. 16 in the country, UVA has rattled off five straight victories and Andrews is eager to become part of the success.

"It's very exciting to see the team ascending," the Tiger junior remarked. "Knowing that I could come into the program and help the team keep constantly ascending and getting better and better each year."

With his decision out of the way, Andrews can solely focus on finishing high school strong and leading Oscar Smith to a couple more state titles before his time in the blue and gold is done. The Tigers are 6-1 so far on the season as they look to follow up last year's crown with a repeat championship.

"It's taken a lot of weight off my shoulders, knowing that I can just focus on the team and finishing the season and not having to worry too much about recruiting because I already have my home locked in."

Andrews and Oscar Smith visit Nansemond River this Friday at 7 p.m.