ODU's Davis 'ready to put work in' after Sun Belt preseason honor

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Robert Davis Jr. put together a stellar 2024-2025 season.

He set the Old Dominion program record with 116 made three-pointers, which was good enough for eighth in the country. As a sophomore, he was the Monarchs' second-leading scorer with 15.6 points per game and attempted more triples than anybody in the country. With his resume, he probably could have taken his talents elsewhere in the transfer portal.

But Old Dominion is right where he wanted to be.

"It truly feels like home here for me and I love it here," Davis said. "On the court, I can't ask for a better coach than Michael Jones. Mike Jones has been as great to me as any coach has ever been in my life."

"Him returning allowed us to recruit the guys we were able to recruit," added Jones. "Them knowing, hey, that man went there one year and did what he did and thought of it so much that he wanted to return."

Davis is one of nine returning players for Jones and the Monarchs, seven of which are scholarship players, which is tied for most in the Sun Belt. Cal Swanton-Rodger and Stephaun Walker join Davis as returning starters from last year's squad who are ready to run it back.

"Cal and Stephaun, us three being the captains of the team, it just truly means something for us to say that we're coming back and chasing a championship," noted the junior guard.

Add some key transfers like Jordan Battle, LJ Thomas and KC Shaw and the silver and blue are set to chase gold in the Sun Belt. Old Dominion was picked to finish fifth in the conference preseason poll, but the biggest accolade went to Davis, who was named Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year.

"At the end of the day, I have work to do for 30-plus games to actually get that notoriety," Davis pointed out. "I'm blessed and thankful to have that recognition, but trust me, I'm ready to put the work in for it."

"He deserved it," Jones said. "He earned that and now it's a chance to go out here prove that you deserve that recognition and this year he doesn't have to do it by himself."

While recognition is nice, it's not the most important thing to the junior captain. Shooting may be his forte, but his priority this season is taking the Monarchs dancing.

"As long as that's known, that the goal for me is the Sun Belt championship and NCAA Tournament," he smiled. "Hopefully, Player of the Year comes with that, but if it doesn't I'm totally fine with that."

Davis and the Monarchs host Hampton in an exhibition game Sunday at 2 p.m. Old Dominion opens the season November 3 at Miami (OH).