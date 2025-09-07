Norfolk State holds of Virginia State for Vick's first head coaching win

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State did not get the desired result during its season opener last week. Saturday wasn't easy, but the Spartans entered the locker room a little happier.

The green and gold engineered a fourth quarter comeback and booted the game-winning field goal in overtime, topping Virginia State, 34-31, at Dick Price Stadium. The victory gave Michael Vick his first as a collegiate head coach.

Down 3-0 in the first, special teams came up big. Ricardo Underwood blocked the Trojan punt and Jason Wonodi recovered the ball in the endzone for the touchdown, giving Vick's Spartans the first lead of his coaching career at 7-3. Virginia State would respond with 13 second quarter points, however and take a 16-7 lead into halftime.

Norfolk State would pull closer with a field goal in the third, but the Trojans added another touchdown to swell the advantage to 23-10.

Vick's squad came alive in the fourth quarter. Otto Kuhns capped off a drive with a six yard touchdown pass to J.J. Evans, the ended a 78-yard drive with an 18-yard TD strike to DreSean Kendrick, putting the Spartans in front, 24-23.

The Trojans still had some fight left, scoring with a little more than two minutes to play, adding a two-point conversion and taking the lead back at 31-24.

But Norfolk State used its remaining time wisely, as Jaylan Laudermilk found paydirt on a 33-yard rush, tying the game with 53 seconds left and sending it to overtime.

That's where Evan Helfrich played hero, booting home a 29-yard game-winning field goal in the extra session to give the Spartans the win.

Kuhns finished the day 13-20 for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He took over for Israel Carter, who was 10-16 for 80 yards

Norfolk State returns to action next Saturday, visiting Big Ten opponent Rutgers for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.