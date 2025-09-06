13 people displaced after Saturday morning fire

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire Rescue told News 3 that 13 people were left homeless Saturday morning after a house fire.

Fire officials said the fire occurred on Norcova Avenue around 2:17 a.m.

Investigators say when crews arrived, they confirmed everyone was out of the home and safe.

Early stages of the investigation indicate that smoke detectors in the home did not activate because the fire burned mostly on the exterior.

Eight adults, five children and a dog are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire remains under investigation.

