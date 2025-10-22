Sentara starts new neurology residency program to address big need in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara has a new residency program for doctors helping address a big need in Hampton Roads. The program is the first of its kind in the area.

Dr. Keti Gvazava is a resident in the program. She demonstrated for News 3 how she would meet with a patient as part of the new neurology residency.

Sentara is expanding access to neurology care and advanced treatment in Hampton Roads with the program. Neurology includes the brain, spinal cord, and nerves.

The residents work with at multiple Sentara hospitals, including Sentara CarePlex in Hampton, with a neurologist to go over patients' charts, medical history, medications, and examine the patients as necessary.

Gvazava said the residency could be very helpful in Hampton Roads where there is a need for more neurology services.

“Since the population is growing and there is an elderly population who, each year, is going to be present it’s very important for these patients, for this population, to have neurologists who are going to follow up. Usually, as people age there are certain disorders, neurological, that can develop," Gvazava explained.

The program’s inaugural class has three residents, but will expand to four after the first year.