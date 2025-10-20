Virginia DWR shares warning after uptick in suspected bird flu cases

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is asking the public to report specific instances involving dead birds amid an increase in suspected cases of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu.

The DWR recently received reports of groups of dead black vultures in Virginia, according to a release shared on Monday, and officials believe the deaths are likely linked to bird flu.

DWR data shows since July 2025, there have been 12 suspected bird flu cases, including one in Hampton Roads — a report made in August involving vultures in Franklin.

As officials continue to track cases, they’re asking the public to make a report if they see the following:



Five or more dead vultures, waterfowl, shorebirds, or seabirds in the same area within five days

Sick or dead eagles, hawks, owls, or turkeys, excluding ones found on the road

Ten or more dead wild birds of any species in the same area within five days

Reports can be made by calling the Virginia Wildlife Conflict Helpline at 1-855-571-9003 or emailing wildlifehealth@dwr.virginia.gov.

Additionally, the DWR says anyone who develops flu-like symptoms after handling wild birds should contact their state or local health department.

While the latest reports have been about black vultures, the DWR says other species will likely be impacted by bird flu as well.

Officials are also advising people to avoid picking up or handling sick or dead wild birds. They shared the following advise to prevent spreading bird flu: