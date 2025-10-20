Virginia DWR shares warning after uptick in suspected bird flu cases

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is asking the public to report specific instances involving dead birds amid an increase in suspected cases of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu.
The DWR recently received reports of groups of dead black vultures in Virginia, according to a release shared on Monday, and officials believe the deaths are likely linked to bird flu.
DWR data shows since July 2025, there have been 12 suspected bird flu cases, including one in Hampton Roads — a report made in August involving vultures in Franklin.
As officials continue to track cases, they’re asking the public to make a report if they see the following:
- Five or more dead vultures, waterfowl, shorebirds, or seabirds in the same area within five days
- Sick or dead eagles, hawks, owls, or turkeys, excluding ones found on the road
- Ten or more dead wild birds of any species in the same area within five days
Reports can be made by calling the Virginia Wildlife Conflict Helpline at 1-855-571-9003 or emailing wildlifehealth@dwr.virginia.gov.
Additionally, the DWR says anyone who develops flu-like symptoms after handling wild birds should contact their state or local health department.
While the latest reports have been about black vultures, the DWR says other species will likely be impacted by bird flu as well.
Officials are also advising people to avoid picking up or handling sick or dead wild birds. They shared the following advise to prevent spreading bird flu:
If you must dispose of a dead bird on your property, wear rubber gloves and other personal protective equipment, such as a mask and eye protection. Dead birds should be buried or double bagged and disposed of in a secured outdoor trash can or landfill. After disposing of the carcass, wash hands thoroughly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and disinfect clothing, and shoes. If you are frequently in contact with poultry, including backyard flocks, or other domesticated birds, you are encouraged to have separate clothing and shoes for use in the areas where you keep those birds. In addition, keep flocks away from vultures and ponds or similar bodies of water that are also accessible to wild waterfowl.