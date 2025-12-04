Two injured following house fire on S. Nansemond Drive: SFR

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people were injured following a house fire late Wednesday night, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Crews were dispatched around 11:34 p.m. to the 2800 Block of S. Nansemond Drive. Upon arrival, a heavy fire was seen burning from the single-story home's garage. The fire had extended to the attic and the home itself, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue. Crews were able to get the fire under control at 12:10 a.m.

The fire and smoke significantly damaged the home, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue. Two people were injured — both adults — during the fire, with one being hospitalized. One person was displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.