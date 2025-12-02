Two men arrested for murder of missing Richmond man

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department have arrested two men in connection with the death of a missing Richmond man.

Levar Bradshaw Jr., 41, of Franklin and William Lawrence, 47, of Suffolk have been charged with first-degree murder and other charges in connection to the death of 48-year-old Gerard Harvell.

The Henrico County Police department reached out to Suffolk Police in May regarding Harvell who had been reported missing from Henrico. Police believe Harvell traveled to Suffolk in April, but had not been seen or heard from since.

After their investigation, Suffolk Police concluded that Harvell was killed on or about April 29 in the 6900 block of Brentwood Road in Suffolk.

Police say the months-long investigation involved multiple local, state, and federal agencies.