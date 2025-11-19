Police looking for man accused of shooting at vehicle in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are looking for a North Carolina man who they're accusing of shooting at a vehicle on an overpass above I-664 last week, then speeding away from officers who tried to pull him over a couple days later.

Numerous charges have been secured for Jacob Harris, 18, of Murfreesboro, according to police, including three counts of attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of eluding police, and obstruction of justice.

Harris also faces seven counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting from a vehicle, and seven counts of discharging a firearm in/across a roadway, as well as numerous driving-related offenses.

Police say on Wednesday, Nov. 12, shots were fired at a vehicle on the overpass of I-664 on College Drive. The driver of the vehicle that was shot at told police he knew the suspect.

Two days later, officers tried to pull Harris over. However, police say Harris sped away.

No one was injured in the shooting or the attempted traffic stop.

As of Wednesday around 10 a.m., Harris is still at large. Police consider him to be armed and dangerous, and they're asking the public to avoid approaching him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk Police Department or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.