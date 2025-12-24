Mom without custody accused of taking daughters from Suffolk to Texas without permission

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police are investigating an alleged case of parental abduction after a mother took her two children out of state earlier this month.

Police say that on December 7, 32-year-old Breone’a Haskett Lee picked up her children — Angel Blake, 7, and A’Briella Blake, 6 — from the 8000 block of Harbour View Boulevard in Suffolk. Haskett Lee told their guardian she planned to take them Christmas shopping, but, according to police, she did not return with the children that evening.

Investigators say Haskett Lee took the children to her home in Dallas, Texas, where she enrolled them in school. Police say Haskett Lee does not have primary custody and did not have permission to take the children out of Virginia.

Several attempts were made to have Haskett Lee return the children, but those efforts were unsuccessful, according to police.

Police say the children are not considered to be in danger at this time.

On December 16, Suffolk Police obtained two warrants against Haskett Lee for violation of court order outside the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Suffolk Police are working with the Dallas Police Department to locate Haskett Lee and the children.

If you any further information about this incident Suffolk Police or call the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.