One adult, two children displaced by apartment fire: SFR

SUFFOLK, Va. — One adult and two children were displaced as a result of an apartment fire early Tuesday morning, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Around 12:43 a.m., crews arrived to the 3900 Block of Breezeport Way to respond to the apartment fire. Smoke billowed from the two-story building's first floor. The fire was placed under control at 12:56 a.m. after crews attacked the fire from within the building, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue says there was significant damage in the kitchen — the rest of the home saw "moderate" smoke damage. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office.