Judge postpones final ruling in Suffolk elementary school break-in trial

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man who entered Kilby Shores Elementary School in June 2024 was found guilty of one charge during his trial Monday, but the judge postponed final decisions on remaining charges.

Vontrail Thorpe appeared in Suffolk Circuit Court facing multiple charges related to the June 14, 2024 incident at the elementary school. Investigators say Thorpe ran inside the school and barricaded himself in a bathroom with two children.

During Monday's trial, prosecutors revealed new details about what happened that day. Two 6-year-old girls were washing their hands in the restroom when Thorpe entered, according to testimony. The children ran into a stall and stood on the toilet until it was safe to come out.

Surveillance video obtained by our investigative team showed school staff trying to force open the bathroom door after Thorpe barricaded himself inside. Body-camera footage shown in court captured the moment School Resource Officer Roderick Person with the Suffolk Police Department arrived and took Thorpe into custody.

The judge found Thorpe guilty of possession of a controlled substance on Monday. However, the trial was recessed because the judge said he has not yet reviewed Thorpe's interview with detectives and wants to watch that video before making final decisions on the remaining charges.

The trial is set to resume Monday, January 12th.