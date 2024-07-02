Video shows man entering Suffolk school, barricading himself in bathroom with students

Video obtained by News 3 shows the moment a man trespassed onto school property at Kilby Shores Elementary and barricaded himself inside the bathroom with students in it, according to court documents.

Court documents say on June 14 — the last day of school — an unauthorized man made his way into the school around 11:30 a.m. while school was still in session.

Officers say they found Vontrail Marquis Thorpe, 42, in the bathroom with students present, preventing staff from entering. Police say they detained Thorpe minutes later.

News 3 obtained video of the incident after our investigative producer Brianna Lanham filed a FOIA request. The full video can be seen below.

The video shows a man, presumably Thorpe, running into the school and entering a girls' bathroom. Employees are shown in the video trying to get the door open, and there are several moments where they almost pry the door open entirely but never fully.

At the end of the video, an officer is seen pulling the man out of the bathroom.

Thorpe is facing the following charges:

