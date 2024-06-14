Unauthorized man occupies Suffolk elementary bathroom with students in it: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is in custody Friday after police say he entered a Suffolk elementary school without permission and occupied a bathroom with students in it.

Suffolk Emergency Communications received notification of an unauthorized man at Kilby Shores Elementary School around 11:30 a.m. on June 14, according to a release from SPD.

Officers found Vontrail Marquis Thorpe, 42, in the bathroom with students present, preventing staff from entering.

SPD says they detained Thorpe minutes later without incident. There were no injuries reported.

During the incident the school went into "code red" status but retuned to "code green" status by the end of day.

Thorpe faces multiple charges:



Two counts felony abduction

One count felony trespassing

One count felony possession of a schedule I/II substance on school property

One count felony breaking and entering

One count misdemeanor disorderly conduct

He is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.