'I survived': Newport News gun violence walk showcases teen's story of being shot at 10

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — "I survived" were the first words that came from Malachi Smith's mouth before a gun violence prevention walk at Newport News City Center Wednesday afternoon.

In 2018, Smith was just 10 years old when he was shot in the head in Newport News. It all happened after he finished celebrating his father's birthday.

Maxwell Barrett/WTKR News 3 Malachi Smith

"When we (friends) got done playing football, we planned to go to the park. That's when shots erupted. I went to go hide while my friends ran," he said. "Then all of a sudden darkness."

Smith had been shot.

"I was really confused on what happened," he said. "I opened my eyes to see a bunch of people surrounding me."

He said it felt like he was paralyzed, and all he could do was move his eyes.

"From the crowd, my sister emerged and walked up to me and said, 'no matter what happens, I will always love you.' In the corner of eye, I see my mom smacking me to stay awake."

He said he woke up in the hospital where he stayed for two months. He relearned walking, writing and speaking.

Now, he shares his story of survival.

He uses his words for victims who can't share their stories because their lives have been lost to gun violence. Their words were read aloud.

After speaking, city leaders including Police Chief Steve Drew, Mayor Phillip Jones and Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn.

WTKR News 3

Justin Rayburn stood close to the gazebo at City Center. He knows the impacts of gun violence all too well.

Rayburn said his son Jaydon, 16, was excited about just getting his first job in 2020. He was asked to go in and work a few hours while missing out on celebrating his sister's 15th birthday.

While on his break, Jaydon was shot to death, Justin said.

"Some people got in his car in a robbery attempt and...one of them pulled out a gun and put it to my son's head and pulled the trigger," Justin said.

The pain, for Justin, is still fresh.

"It's a major challenge to get through every single day," he said.

He turned to the Newport News Police Department's Homicide Support Group. It's comprised of other community members impacted by the deadly effects of gun violence.

"Hearing the relatable stories of those parents—it was like they were echoing exactly how I felt inside, and it just became something I could really relate to," he told News 3's Jay Greene. "I crafted so many close bonds.

He offered a piece of advice to parents—advice that was repeated throughout the event.

Maxwell Barrett/WTKR News 3 Justin Rayburn lost his son to gun violence in 2020.

"There's no amount of tablet or TV time that can make up for sitting down

and having a meal with your kids or reading them a book," Justin said. "As much as we rely on police and the Commonwealth's Attorney, that's all after-the-fact. If parents could be a little more proactive and involved in their kids' lives, I think that would empower them to make better decisions."

Police Chief Drew said homicides in Newport News are down nearly 40 percent compared to last year, and shootings, overall, are down are down 20 percent.

According to the police department, there have been 8 homicides in Newport News to date in 2024. One involved the death of a juvenile.

"It's important to remember those are people, those are families, those are individuals," Chief Drew said.

Maxwell Barrett/WTKR News 3 Newport News Police Department Chief Steve Drew

Drew told Greene his officers find people are "reluctant" to come forward with information that could help solve or prevent a crime.

"It is frustrating for law enforcement...but I also understand that," the chief said. "All of us can make a difference."

Rev. Dr. Kenneth Terrell, the associate minister at Grafton Baptist Church, Harris Grove, said the impact of gun violence aren't just felt by friends and family of victims and survivors.

Maxwell Barrett/WTKR News 3 Rev. Dr. Kenneth Terrell

They're felt by the whole community.

"It's a blight on the community, but it also scares people," he told Greene. "At the end of the day, if we don't say anything, it's not going to stop."

Those who survived pleaded with the community—put the guns down.

"Gun violence is a big issue," Malachi Smith said. "It needs to be stopped."