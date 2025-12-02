Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arrests made after missing Henrico man found dead in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people have been arrested after a missing Henrico man was found dead in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Police, 41-year-old Levar Antonio Bradshaw Jr. and 47-year-old William Andre Lawrence have been arrested and charged for the murder of 48-year-old Gerard Harvell. Both are charged with first degree murder and other charges, and are currently in custody.

Harvell had last been seen on the morning of Tuesday, April 29 leaving his home in Henrico. At the time, it was believed that he may have been traveling to Suffolk.

Henrico Police contacted Suffolk Police in May regarding Harvell. After investigation, Suffolk Police found that Harvell was killed on or about April 29 in the 6900 block of Brentwood Road in Suffolk.

If you have any information, contact the Suffolk Police Department at (757) 923-2350.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

