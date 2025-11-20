Shop Small Suffolk campaign launches to boost local businesses during holiday season

SUFFOLK, Va. — The holidays are approaching, and the city of Suffolk wants residents to keep their shopping dollars in the community through its Shop Small Suffolk campaign launching this weekend.

Starting Friday, the city is encouraging residents to support local businesses throughout Suffolk with a punch card incentive program designed to reward local shopping during the busiest retail season of the year.

The punch cards serve as proof of local shopping and are available at City Hall, the Suffolk Visitor Center, or any participating businesses like Cecelia's Boutique and Gifts.

Here's how it works: After making a purchase at a participating business, customers show their punch card to receive a hole punch. Once shoppers collect five punches, they qualify for prizes ranging from hotel stays to gift baskets from participating businesses. The cards offer unlimited punches, so shoppers can continue earning entries beyond the initial five.

"It keeps more of the dollars in the community again it builds community especially in places like downtown nationally downtowns have suffered over the years just because of consumer trends," Telesa Bleakley said.

Bleakley serves as downtown development manager for Suffolk.

The campaign aims to support Suffolk's small businesses during the critical holiday shopping period when many retailers generate a significant portion of their annual revenue.

Completed punch cards must be dropped off at the Suffolk Visitor Center. Weekly prizes will be drawn through December 23.

The Shop Small Suffolk campaign begins Friday and runs through the holiday season.