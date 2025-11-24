Suffolk nonprofit aims to build families relationships through farm work and animal therapy

A Suffolk nonprofit is strengthening military and first-responder families through an unexpected combination: farm work and animal-assisted therapy.

Every Sunday, families gather at Hero Kids Foundation to care for animals, collect eggs, and find healing through nature-based activities. The Tulp and Hoffman Sirois families, along with friends, are regular volunteers who spend time together while helping maintain the farm.

"I definitely love to go collect chicken eggs because it's just fun to go collect eggs and see how much you get," said Vance, a young volunteer who counted three eggs during a recent visit.

The nonprofit supports military and first-responder families through animal-assisted therapy and nature-based healing programs. For many children, the animals provide comfort and emotional support.

"The animals can like help me calm down settle down," said Connie, one of the young participants.

Piper, another volunteer, enjoys both the work and the animals themselves. "I like doing the work and chilling with them. I like petting them," Piper said.

Executive Director Eliot Carlson helps keep the farm running, assisting with animals and guiding volunteers around the property. Carlson was recently recognized by Governor Glenn Youngkin as the 2025 Outstanding Adult Volunteer of the Year.

"He passed this beautiful memento onto me and after the event I was able to shake hands with the governor again and pass him the command coin from my last command," Carlson said.

The nonprofit began when one military family discovered that horses brought them closer together, even when parents were deployed. John Raniowski, a retired Navy veteran, founded Hero Kids Foundation after seeing how horses helped heal his own family.

His daughter, Mackenzie Raniowski, witnessed firsthand the impact of her father's military service on their family relationships.

"He knew he had been gone for a lot of our lives but he didn't realize the depth of it," Mackenzie said.

After experiencing how horses brought his family together, John wanted to provide that same opportunity for other military families facing similar challenges.

"It's really nice to be able to be an outlet for some of the kids to talk to and kinda relate to them so that they don't feel alone," Mackenzie said.

For these families, a combination of farm work and compassionate care creates lasting bonds and healing opportunities in Suffolk.