Two men accused of concealing body, robbing Henrico man found dead in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police say two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gerard Harvell, a Henrico man reported missing earlier this year.

Levar Antonio Bradshaw Jr. and William Andre Lawrence were indicted Nov. 24 in connection with Harvell’s death. According to police, Harvell was killed on or around April 29 near Brentwood Road in Suffolk.

John Hood

In May, Henrico police notified Suffolk investigators that Harvell had been reported missing from their jurisdiction.

Court documents show both men face additional charges. Bradshaw is charged with first-degree murder, defilement of a dead human body, and concealment of a dead body.

Lawrence faces the same charges, along with robbery resulting in death.

John Hood

According to court records, Lawrence lives on the same road where Harvell was allegedly killed.

Documents also show Lawrence was already in jail on unrelated drug charges in Franklin and Suffolk when he was indicted.

John Hood

A search warrant indicates Suffolk police searched Lawrence’s Brentwood Road residence two months after Harvell was reported missing. Investigators reported finding five pounds of marijuana in a black garbage bag, four guns, .38 Special ammunition, and shotgun shells.

Bradshaw is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22. Lawrence’s next court date is Jan. 5.