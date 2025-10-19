American Heart Association and Sentara Health team up to talk about heart disease in Pregnant Women

NORFOLK, Va. — Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women in the United States. This weekend, Sentara Healthcare and the American Heart Association joined forces to shine a light on a deeply concerning connection: the increasing risk heart disease poses to pregnant women.

On Saturday morning, healthcare professionals, doulas, policy leaders, and community members gathered for the Uniting for Maternal Health event. The goal? To raise awareness about heart disease and its impact on maternal mortality — and more importantly, to empower women with life-saving knowledge and resources.

“It is something you can’t feel; it is silent,” said Amber Price, Sentara's Enterprise Chief Nursing Officer. “We know that about 1 in 5 women enters pregnancy with high blood pressure and has no idea.”

According to the American Heart Association, pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. have surged by approximately 140% over the past 30 years, with heart disease being the leading cause. Saturday’s event focused on how to prevent these tragedies — both before and during pregnancy.

“Today is really about discussing those things,” said Briana Ricks with the American Heart Association. “So that we can really arm people with the knowledge they need to take more preventative measures.”

While doctors provide vital care during pregnancy, they can't be with women at home — and that’s where doulas often step in. Doulas, who serve as advocates, educators, and emotional support during childbirth, are playing an increasingly critical role in bridging the gap between clinical care and everyday well-being.

“As a doula, we help women find their voice,” said doula Davida Davis-Hill. “We help them express what they can’t always say. We can speak for them.”

With some communities harboring mistrust toward the healthcare system, doulas can help build trust and ensure concerns are heard — especially in high-risk pregnancies where warning signs of heart trouble can be subtle.

“That education — in our community, among providers, and among the people in the room today — will hopefully help women recognize symptoms and prevent an undesirable outcome,” Price told News 3.

Speakers also addressed the emotional toll of childbirth — and how past trauma can surface during labor.

“Trauma shows up in birth. And we know the trauma because we talk to them about it,” said doula Natika Hill. “So when it does show up, we can say, ‘Not this time. You’re safe.’”

The American Heart Association will continue its efforts to raise awareness through upcoming Heart Walks in the coming month — events aimed at encouraging heart-healthy lifestyles and supporting continued advocacy. To find out more, click here.

