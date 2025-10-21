Obama will visit Norfolk to campaign for Spanberger in Va. governor's race

NORFOLK, Va. — Former President Barack Obama will be in Norfolk on Saturday, Nov. 1 to campaign for Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate in Virginia's governor's race, according to a release from Spanberger's team.

The two will rally in Norfolk to "make clear the stakes of this November’s election for the future of the Commonwealth," the release states, but further details on Obama's visit are not yet available.

Watch related: Earle-Sears says she's not surprised by Obama endorsing Spanberger in Va. governor's race

Earle-Sears says she's not surprised by Obama endorsing Spanberger in Va. governor's race

Obama has already formally endorsed Spanberger — he recently appeared in an advertisement for her campaign, in which he states Spanberger would focus on the economy if elected governor.

“Republican policies are raising costs on working families so billionaires can get massive tax cuts,” Obama states in the campaign ad. “As governor, Abigail will stand up for Virginia families. She’ll work to build an economy that works for everyone, not just big corporations and the wealthy.”

Watch related: Virginia governor's race candidates share stances on public safety, labor unions

Virginia governor's race candidates share stances on public safety, labor unions

President Donald Trump has not formally endorsed Spanberger's opponent, current Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears. However, he did signal support for 'the Republican candidate' in Virginia's governor's race during an interview with News Nation — although he did not mention Earle-Sears by name.

"Well, I think the Republican candidate is very good and I think she should win because the Democrat candidate's a disaster," Trump said.