Former President Obama endorses Spanberger in Virginia governor's race

New campaign advertisements for the Virginia’s governor’s race highlight former President Barack Obama’s endorsement of the Democratic candidate.

"As Governor, Abigail will stand up for Virginia families. She’ll work to build an economy that works for everyone, not just big corporations and the wealthy," Obama said.

In regards to economic policy, Democrat Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA agent and U.S. representative, has campaigned on her "Growing Virginia Plan." Her platform includes establishing a paid leave program, increasing access to affordable childcare, investing further in the Port of Virginia, and supporting access to apprenticeship programs.

The Republican nominee, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, has not received a direct endorsement from President Donald Trump as of Thursday morning.

While speaking at the U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary in Norfolk on Oct. 6, Trump did not mention Earle-Sears, despite her attendance at the event. He did praise other Virginia Republicans, such as Reps. John McGuire, Rob Wittman and Jen Kiggans.

Trump has directly endorsed the re-election campaign for current Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares in social media post commenting on the Jay Jones threatening text controversy. In the same post, the president did go on to criticize Earle-Sears' Democratic opponent.

This endorsement snub could possibly revolve around Earle-Sears' comments during a 2022 interview, where she said Trump should not run again; however, this is speculative.

“We have a clear mission, and it is time to move on,” Earle-Sears said during the interview.